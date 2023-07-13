RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Local high school students are leading the effort to get free menstrual products in North Carolina schools.

Rose Rosaleen and Sarah Pazokian, seniors in Wake County, founded the nonprofit Period Project NC about two years ago.

Since then, they have installed free menstrual product dispensers in 52 bathrooms across four Wake County schools — Green Hope High School, Panther Creek High School, Apex Friendship High School and Lowe’s Grove Middle School.

The nonprofit said this helps more than 4,000 students.

“Our main goal is to diminish period poverty and inequity but we also just want to provide period products for any girls no matter what because anything can happen at school,” said Rosaleen.

“Not having that, it kind of hinders your education in a way,” Pazokian explained. “That day you’ll be nervous, and it has a sense of shame along with it.”

The dispensers contain large pads, regular pads and liners.

The nonprofit hopes to expand the program to the rest of Wake County, and North Carolina.

“I think it’s important for people to know that menstrual hygiene is not a luxury, and all girls need it no matter what,” Rosaleen explained.

Last July, North Carolina debuted the Feminine Hygiene Products Grant Program. It offers schools funding to provide free menstrual products.

For it to be implemented across the state, Rosaleen and Pazokian say all it takes is the student’s voice.

“I think it’s a great program and I’m really happy North Carolina is following in those footsteps,” Rosaleen said. “But I think it just wasn’t a very feasible program for a lot of schools because they have some of the resources to make free menstrual products for their bathrooms, but they don’t have the other things they need like a plan for implementation, how you’re going to keep those restocked and refilled and things like that.”

It’s why they created their Period Project NC Ambassador Program, which students across the state can join.

“The more ambassadors that are in a school, the more likely we are to implement dispensers in that school next,” Pazokian explained. “The main takeaway here is that initiative can be youth-led. And if you see a need, you can fulfill it.”

Click here to learn more about Period Project NC or join their ambassador program.