RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A high school in Raleigh says it will close some of its restrooms as a result of student vaping.

In a message to parents, principal of Leesville Road High School, Ian Solomon, told parents they had a continuous problem this school year with fire alarms being set off due to students vaping.

“During this year, we have tried numerous proactive and reactive measures to address this issue, including increased disciplinary consequences, having teachers give up a portion of their planning periods to cover bathroom areas, and exploring if we have the appropriate detection system in place,” Solomon said in his message.

The principal said none of these steps have helped and now they’ll be closing half of the restrooms on campus for the remainder of the year.

Solomon said teachers are already having to give up a portion of their planning periods for the remainder of the year to monitor the remaining restrooms for vaping.

“It is my hope that a long-term solution can be found to ensure that moving forward we are not having this situation go into the 2023-24 school year,” Solomon said.

The N.C. Youth Tobacco Survey compiled by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services found e-cigarette use by high school students increased 1129 percent from 2011 to 2019. It went up 510 percent for middle school students in that same time frame.

The survey found 25 percent of current e-cigarette users in high school want to use a tobacco product within one hour of waking up. About of third of e-cigarette users in high school said they find it hard to get through the day without vaping.