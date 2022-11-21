RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – A meeting about redeveloping Shaw University, the longtime HBCU in downtown Raleigh, ran over time after numerous students, community members and alumni voiced concerns about potential high-rise zoning.

Dozens of people showed up to voice their opinions and ask questions Monday night.

The university is looking to rezone the campus to allow buildings anywhere between 12 to 40 stories.

How the area gets rezoned will determine which companies move in, and what changes could come to Shaw’s footprint.

“We want to ensure that the university’s facilities match the quality of education. The university thus far has not had the funds to reinvest into their facilities in the way they would like to,” said Daughan Pitts with the real estate advisory group Hayat Brown.

University officials and their real estate partners believe getting in on downtown’s fast growth is key to bringing in the money necessary not only keep the lights on, but bring in new programs, facilities and increase enrollment.

“This is an opportunity to leverage the land that they have to translate that into funding both for their students and their facilities,” Pitt said.

While the zoning request was submitted in May, Raleigh city leaders have yet to look at the rezoning request to open the campus up for future high rises.

Students at Monday night’s meeting expressed their hesitations about the plan.

“Is it just going to be purely about the money standpoint at Shaw or is there going to be a future for students here at Shaw?” junior Devin Versteegen said.

“A lot of neglect to include students although they say they tried to include students in this process,” senior Jalen Conwell said.

The students said they worry not only about cost of living and physical changes to campus, but how student culture could be impacted.

“How are they going to be treated in the eyes of the public that’s now being looked at as a revenue source to come on campus and basically give us money,” Versteegen said.

But those working with the development plan say the goal is to keep Shaw and its students a staple in Raleigh.

“The university has been here for generations and will continue to be here to continue their mission of educating students,” Pitts said.