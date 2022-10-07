RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday, Wake County Public Schools announced the 2022-23 Principal of the Year.

Dr. Annice Williams, who is the principal at Bugg Magnet Elementary, took home the title. Friday morning, students knew just the way to celebrate her big achievement.

Teachers, students and staff members crowded the hallway of the school—cheering for Williams and providing her with flowers and hugs. Her face lit up with joy and gratitude.

Dr. Williams has served as the principal at Bugg Magnet for the past three years. She’s been nominated for the title at least four times in here career at Wake County Public Schools before gaining the big win. She was first nominated back in 2009 when she was a finalist. Williams says it feels good to be honored to be recognized.

“Being a principal is a very difficult job. There are a lot of things about it that are very taxing and there are a lot of times you put in work and you don’t see the outcome right away, and you have to stick to it,” said Williams. “I think that is the biggest thing any successful principal is able to do. To persevere and keep going.”

Williams shared one of her biggest accomplishments has been cultivating meaningful and beneficial relationships with students and staff.

Dr. Williams received an engraved award, a check for $1,000 from event sponsors, a $100 gift card to the Angus Barn, a $100 Target gift card from event sponsors, a one-night stay at the Umstead Hotel with a complimentary breakfast at Herons and a gift bag from Crossroads Chick-fil-A.