RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students across Wake County came together Thursday to compete in the county’s Special Olympics.

There were long jumps, softball throws, racing, and a crowd cheering on their friends as they went for the gold.

The spring games were held at Cary High School — the first public high school in the county to host them.

Ally placing a medal on one of the participants (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

“It’s just great to hang out with a bunch of people and connect with all different groups within the school,” said Ally Raasch, a junior at Cary High School. “I’ve just never met more compassionate people than the kids in the special education class.”

Ally, Saine Salah, Will Garinger, and Jocelyn Morgenstein are leaders of ‘Club Unify’, a club that works with the school’s special education students.

“It kind of feels like a huge club meeting almost,” Ally said about the Special Olympics. “Because the kids are getting out and getting to interact with everyone, and I know that they’re having so much fun and enjoying it.”

She said her favorite part is knowing that students like Lacey Welch get to interact with others from different schools.

“It’s a big step for me to meet new friends,” said Lacey, a participant. “I’ve been coming a long way to meet new friends.”

Lacey Welch participating in the softball throw (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

For Lacey and many others, it was their first opportunity to participate in an event like this.

It’s the first time the spring games were held since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Being able to see them out there with sheer joy on their face as they compete, you know, as they paraded in this morning you could see the joy on their faces as they were getting applause from everyone, and it’s just a great moment to be a part of,” said Christie Patrone, one of the assistant principals at Cary High School.

Representatives for the Special Olympics told CBS 17 they hope to have fall games as well.

It would feature indoor activities like basketball.

Click here to learn more about the Special Olympics of North Carolina.