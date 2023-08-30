RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students of Raleigh’s Broughton Magnet High School are being dismissed early due to HVAC system issues.

School officials said 12:30 p.m. will be the dismissal time and that the temperaters in the building had gotten high as a result of its HVAC system “not working at full capacity.”

School buses will be providing transportation home for students who ride by bus, and parents can pick up their students for rides out as usual. Staff will remain on campus with students until they are picked up.

Repairs are underway thanks to the school district’s maintenance staff. More updates from the school will be announced as they become available on the school’s website.