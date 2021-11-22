Students evacuated from NC State dorm amid water leak; residence hall closed through Thanksgiving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students at a North Carolina State University residence hall are finding a new place to live until after Thanksgiving following a Monday afternoon water leak, officials said.

The incident was reported after 4 p.m. at Metcalf Residence Hall at 2811 Thurman Drive, about in the center of the N.C. State campus.

A fire-extinguishing sprinkler head was damaged and leaking water in the dorm, which accommodates 407 students. Officials said a student damaged the sprinkler head.

Students were evacuated outside during the flooding caused by the leak. Metcalf Hall will be closed through Thanksgiving.

The University will help find accommodations for the displaced students.

The water leak also caused a power outage Carroll, Bowen and Metcalf halls.

N.C. State officials later released a statement about the incident: