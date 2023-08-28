RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a new school year and that means lots of students are headed back to class.

“The first day of school always brings about a lot of anticipation but we’re looking forward to a very good day and very good year,” said Dr. Randy Bridges, Wake County Schools Interim Superintendent.

As more students head back, he says they’re making some changes when it comes to visitors at schools.

From now on, when you visit any Wake County public school you’ll have to sign in through the school district’s new visitor management system.

When visitors scan their ID, the system checks the sex offender registry and other databases before printing out a badge for the visitor to wear while they’re escorted through the school.

Fuquay-Varina High School principal, Mike James, says it adds an extra layer of security to keep kids and staff safe.

“The visitor management system is a great check on people coming into the school, the right people coming into the school and to be able to screen folks who are coming in to make sure that everybody in the building is safe,” said James.

Wake County is also working to fill teacher positions.

District leaders say around 300 classrooms will still start the traditional school year without a teacher.

Those spots will be filled by substitutes, and in some cases, principals will even step in to teach.