RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Seniors at the Governor Morehead School for the Blind are finishing up a life changing program just in time for graduation.

The school teamed up with Wake Technical Community College to get students certified as customer service workers and baristas.

Six students participated in the program and were finally able to put those skills to the test.

Friday, they served coffee and pastries at the café on campus.

This is something they do every Friday now, and everyone looks forward to it.

“One thing I do like working as a barista is making the coffee itself actually pouring off the espresso shots and steaming the milk,” said Dylan McCleary, one of the baristas.

The goal is to expand the program into a real working coffee shop that would be open to everyone in the community.