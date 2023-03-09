RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction on Downtown Raleigh’s Freedom Park is nearing completion.

Wednesday, students from Wake Early College got the chance to get a tour of the new park. Construction has been going on at the park since late last year.

“We are giving feedback and we are being true and honest and seeing behind-the-scenes looks at the construction here,” said Dillon Kondylas, a student at Wake Early College.

Not only are students learning about construction, but they’re also learning about history.

The purpose of the park is to honor African Americans. Park developers say that North Carolina is one of only a few states that don’t have a public monument about the African-American experience for freedom.

The “Beacon of Freedom” monument at Freedom Park in Downtown Raleigh. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

Wake Early College students tour Freedom Park in Downtown Raleigh. Behind them is the “Beacon of Freedom” monument. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

At the center of the park lies the “Beacon of Freedom,” a 40-foot-tall monument.

In addition to the monument, the park includes important reminders of our nation’s history, including the words spoken by George Floyd before his death in May 2020, “I Can’t Breathe.”

Park committee representative Reginald Hodges grew up in North Carolina and says he even witnessed segregation himself.

“When I was 12 years old, I was in the sixth grade and we had a field trip to Raleigh and I remember our teacher telling us not to drink water because we had to drive two hours, and there were no bathrooms between Greensboro and Raleigh where people of color could go,” said Hodges. “When we got here and went on a tour of the grounds, we didn’t see much of anything relating to people of color.”

Years later, the field trip always stuck with him.

It’s why he wanted to help with Freedom Park in hopes of teaching the next generation about North Carolina’s history.

“These are the kids that are going to make the change hopefully so if we can start experiencing these things now hopefully when they’re our age hopefully they’re going to be making a lot of changes,” said Danielle McClaslin, a teacher with Wake Early College.

The park is expected to be completed sometime this year.