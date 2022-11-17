RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday, Wake County leaders and teens took steps to have less tobacco in the county and to encourage young people to never touch it.

One Wake County student actually made a presentation for an event Thursday, showing how many vape shops she passes on her walk to school, at one point, showing how she passed four different vape shops in just a quarter mile.

That’s just one of the reasons why Wake County Commissioner Sig Hutchinson, who spoke at the event, said Wake County has taken steps to become tobacco-free.

Hutchinson said last week, commissioners updated the tobacco-free ordinance which bans tobacco in all public places and even broadens the definition of what a tobacco product is. He said the county also plans to hire a full-time tobacco prevention position who will work to educate the community on the dangers of tobacco.

While many of us think of cigarettes when we think of tobacco, some young people say they are surrounded by e-cigarettes and vape products.

“I’ve seen things like people hiding vapes in places and returning later in the day to use them,” Arjun Kuncha, a student at Enloe High School, said. “I’ve also seen people, specifically teens, using vapes in places they are prohibited. This shows the extent to which teens are struggling with addiction and tobacco products.”

Leaders at the event also spoke about their efforts to make more apartment complexes tobacco-free. They said more and more renters are looking for those kinds of communities in Wake County.