Students say they feel safe after first day of classes at NC State amid pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. — The first day of classes started on Monday at North Carolina State University.

“Usually, there’s people sitting outside or relaxing, and it’s so empty. It feels like a ghost town almost,” said NC State sophomore Lindsay Hamm.

That’s because only some classes are being held in person. Many are online.

“It’s better to have that than nothing at all,” said NCSU freshman Sienna Stock.

Classrooms are set up for social distancing, with professors teaching from behind a plexiglass shield.

“So far, it’s been a really nice experience. I have about 16 other people that were just in that class with me. They all seem really nice. We’ve been exchanging numbers and it’s been great so far,” said Stock.

There are hand sanitation stations across campus, and masks are required.

“There’s the occasional time I do see a group of students walking around with no mask and it kind of freaks me out a little bit, but most of the time it seems pretty safe,” said NCSU junior David Celemen.

Students said even though their time on campus is limited right now, it’s still valuable.

“I think it’s just really important to have those connections and just be able to connect with people face to face,” said Celemen.

“It feels nice, like I’m getting a social connection with people — even wearing a mask. It’s not as different as I thought it was going to be,” said NCSU freshman Kaelan Weaver.

Although walking in with uncertainty, students said the first day provided some reassurance.

“It seems with all the precautions in place that we’re hopefully going to be on campus for awhile, as long as the students continue to wear masks and all that,” said NCSU freshman Adam Shealy.

For more information on what the school is doing to protect students, click here.