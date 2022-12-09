FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A Willow Spring man who was charged with giving a gun to a minor has bonded out of Jail.

Thursday the Wake County Sheriff’s Department charged Seth Lanterman-Schneider with selling or giving a weapon to a minor following Thursday’s shooting at Fuquay-Varina Middle School.

Court records show he was placed on a $15,000 bond.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old fired a gun at a window in one of the classrooms.

It caused the school to go into a code red lockdown.

911 calls released by Wake County detail the moments after the shooting.

“We have a gun on campus. I’m getting to the classroom. I’m told a teacher has it secured,” said the caller. “We have a student who shot at a window…we’re on the Woodrow street side of the school.”

While no one was hurt, Leah Krevat with Students Demand Action says she wants to see safer storage for guns.

“We need to make sure that all adults, all parents are locking up their guns because that’s sometimes where the student is getting their weapon from,” said Krevat.

Some school districts in central North Carolina are working on making upgrades to security.

Wake County Schools recently did a district-wide safety assessment.

A spokesperson says while they can’t talk about specific recommendations, the security firm that conducted the audit did not recommend the use of metal detectors. They instead provided guidance on other measures that would be more effective.

Johnston County Public Schools are also making changes.

Last month, the school district approved funds to implement weapon detection and software in all schools.

Krevat says she doesn’t think metal detectors are the way to go.

“Metal detectors are not the way to go because it’ll just be a whole difference of having the schools open earlier and that’s just not the solution at all,” she said. “It’s definitely having to push safer storage within the school systems.”

Wake County Schools says that they are working on implementing those security enhancements that were recommended.

Johnston County Schools hopes to have their new system installed by the end of the school year.