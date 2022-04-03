RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Students, faculty and staff in Wake County are grieving this weekend after the sudden news of Millbrook High School principal, Dana King, passing away Saturday morning.

The news shook the community and the Wake County Public School System.

Saturday morning district officials sent out a notice notifying all principals of King’s death.

Chris McCabe, who serves as the northern area superintendent, said King was a leader in her community and loved helping others.

“The number of folks she’s mentored, that she’d natured, that she watered and watched blossom — it’s just inerrable,” McCabe said.

King’s death comes just a few days after the announcement of her retirement. McCabe said they had just thrown her a surprise party.

“This past Monday we had the opportunity to celebrate Dana’s career and pulled off a surprise. And if you know Dana that’s not easy to pull off,” McCabe said.

She had worked in education for the past 42 years according to McCabe. And served 36 of those years in Wake County and 19 at Millbrook High School.

He said King loved her community and school.

During our interview with McCabe, CBS 17 asked what could the community do to honor her and what the school doing.

“The best way to honor that is to continue to make sure the Millbrook community stays strong and stays healthy and does what is right for every kid, each day,” McCabe explained.

At this time it is still unknown what led to her death.

On Monday the school will offer counseling services for all students and staff.

Here is a statement Wake County school officials sent to principals Saturday about King’s death: