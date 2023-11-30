RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students and staff returned to Southeast Raleigh High School Thursday morning, three days after the fight that led to the stabbing death of 15-year-old Delvin Ferrell.

A 14-year-old suspect is now charged with murder and the school says the other students involved are being disciplined.

CBS 17 talked with several parents who didn’t want to be interviewed on camera, but said their kids were shaken up. As parents, they were even more concerned about sending their students back to school today.

A couple of parents also say they assumed their child would eventually encounter some kind of school violence just because it seems so common now, but they’re still worried.

The school’s principal says they have crisis counselors on campus to help students and staff who need it and an extra police presence.

The school will also host a community forum Monday at 6:30 p.m. where people can hear from the Wake County superintendent and Raleigh police chief and discuss how the situation was handled.