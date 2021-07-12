Study ranks Cary as #1 safest ‘midsized’ place to live in U.S., Raleigh 3rd safest large city

CARY, NC – MARCH 9: The Lily Pond (L) and Katonah (Rear) model homes lie in Martha Stewart’s Twin Lakes Community on March 9, 2005 in Cary, North Carolina. Twin Lakes is the first of several communities that KB Home and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc. will build and design across the U.S. The exterior of the homes have characteristics similar to homes lived in by Martha Stewart in New York and Maine. The interiors feature many design elements chosen by Martha and her design team. The community will eventually feature about 650 homes ranging from 1,500 to 4,100 square feet, and priced from $200k to the mid $400k. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When choosing a new place to move or raise a family, safety usually plays a part in that decision.

Fortunately, two places in the Triangle have ranked among the safest in America, according to a new study.

AdvisorSmith, a resource for business advice and original research, updated its study on “Safest Cities in America.”

Based on their study, they found Cary to rank number one as the nation’s safest midsized city, though Cary is known as a town. Raleigh came in third place among the nation’s safest large cities.

They used the FBI’s most recent data, released in September 2020, which includes crimes committed during 2019.

Violent crimes such as robbery, assault, rape, and murder, as well as property crimes including burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft, were considered in this study.

Midsized cities were categorized as cities with 100,000 to 300,000 residents while large cities were those with 300,000 or more residents.

Researchers did not consider towns with populations under 10,000.

According to the study, Cary has about 4.1 violent crimes per 1,000 people, and 9.2 property crimes per 1,000 people. Researchers gave them an overall crime score of 16.9.

Raleigh’s third-place ranking among large cities came with 10.9 violent crimes per 1,000 people and 17.9 property crimes per 1,000 people. Researchers gave them an overall crime score of 43.

Check out the entire study and its methodology here.