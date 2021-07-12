Study ranks Cary as #1 safest ‘midsized’ place to live in U.S., Raleigh 3rd safest large city

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When choosing a new place to move or raise a family, safety usually plays a part in that decision.
Fortunately, two places in the Triangle have ranked among the safest in America, according to a new study.
AdvisorSmith, a resource for business advice and original research, updated its study on “Safest Cities in America.”
Based on their study, they found Cary to rank number one as the nation’s safest midsized city, though Cary is known as a town. Raleigh came in third place among the nation’s safest large cities.
They used the FBI’s most recent data, released in September 2020, which includes crimes committed during 2019.
Violent crimes such as robbery, assault, rape, and murder, as well as property crimes including burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft, were considered in this study.
Midsized cities were categorized as cities with 100,000 to 300,000 residents while large cities were those with 300,000 or more residents.
Researchers did not consider towns with populations under 10,000.
According to the study, Cary has about 4.1 violent crimes per 1,000 people, and 9.2 property crimes per 1,000 people. Researchers gave them an overall crime score of 16.9.
Raleigh’s third-place ranking among large cities came with 10.9 violent crimes per 1,000 people and 17.9 property crimes per 1,000 people. Researchers gave them an overall crime score of 43.
