Study: Wake County schools saw enrollment dip by 3,000+ students during pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public Schools saw a big decrease in enrollment at the start of the pandemic, according to a new study by Carolina Demography.

A forecast on student membership was presented to Wake County School Board members at its facilities meeting on Wednesday.

According to the study, Wake County Schools lost 3,024 students during the 2020-21 school year compared to the previous year.

Since then, enrollment in charter school and homeschooling has increased.

“At the height of the pandemic, when schools were very uncertain, the numbers were very high, there were a lot of people that felt safer having their children at home,” said Laina Yeisley.

She runs the Triangle Homeschool Resource Center in Garner, an organization geared toward helping parents of home school students find the resources they need. Yeisley told CBS 17 she’s seen a lot of interest in homeschooling the past couple of years.

“I would say there’s still more interest now in homeschooling than there was pre-pandemic,” Yeisley said. “During the pandemic, 2020 to 2021, we saw almost 20 percent growth in homeschooling numbers.”

This year, Wake County Schools enrollment increased by over 1,000 students.

It’s progress, but Carolina Demography said it’s still not enough to offset the large number of students who left. Over the next 10 years, Wake County Schools is expected to gain over 6,000 students, but the impact on school choices during the pandemic remains unknown.

“I think an awareness of the different types of learning, of the different types of opportunities, just changing the definition of what a real education means to our kids and all the possibilities they have — I hope to see that grow,” Yeisley said.

The study also highlights an increase in attendance violations. So far this year, more than 400 students are in violation of attendance. Of them, 74 percent are high school students.