Study: Wake Forest ranked among safest cities in NC

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A new study found that Wake Forest residents may be in one of the safest areas in North Carolina.

According to a press release, the Town of Wake Forest was recently named the 15th-safest city in the state by BackgroundChecks.org.

In order to calculate the safety of a given city, the online background check portal gave each North Carolina city, with a population above 10,000, a score on its Safety Index.

The Safety Index combines FBI crime statistics and law enforcement employment numbers. With a population of nearly 45,000 people, Wake Forest earned a Safety Index score of 0.39, while Pinehurst ranked first with a score of 0.6.

Archdale, Holly Springs, Mount Airy, and Elon were among the other top-ranked North Carolina cities on the list.

