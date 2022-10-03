KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — WakeMed has announced they’re planning to build a new psychiatric hospital in Knightdale.

WakeMed Behavioral Health Services filed an application with North Carolina to build a 150 bed center, according to a release.

Officials say it would cost about $137 million and should be completed by late 2026.

A public hearing for the project is scheduled for Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. on the Dorothea Dix Campus, Brown Building-Room 104, 801 Biggs Drive in Raleigh.

Officials say anyone can file written comments about the proposal as well.

They say comments must be received by the Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3.

To submit a comment, you’re asked to send it as an attachment in an email to DHSR.CON.Comments@dhhs.nc.gov.