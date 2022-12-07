CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A substitute teacher with the Wake County Public School System was arrested Tuesday for taking indecent liberties with two students at two different high schools, according to arrest warrants.

The warrants say 20-year-old Rachel Ainsley Beahn, of Apex, was working at Middle Creek and Holly Springs high schools when she took indecent liberties with a student at each school on or about Nov. 26.

Beahn is charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a student.

According to court documents, she was ordered to stay away from the victims’ homes, schools and places of employment.

She was also ordered to refrain from communicating or attempting to communicate with the victims, unless ordered by a judge with knowledge of her charges.

Beahn was issued a $50,000 secured bond.

Wake County Public Schools said Beahn was hired as a substitute teacher on May 13, 2021, and was suspended after her charges.

