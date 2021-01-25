Sun Country becomes RDU’s 11th airline

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Travelers will have a new option when flying to Minneapolis out of RDU come May 14.

Sun Country Airlines will begin nonstop flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in May – becoming Raleigh-Durham International Airport’s 11th commercial airline.

“Sun Country is an established airline known for providing excellent customer service and a comfortable travel experience at an affordable price,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “We believe Sun Country will be a great option for leisure travelers looking to book budget-friendly fares between the Research Triangle and the Twin Cities.”

Sun Country’s service to the Twin Cities will operate on Mondays and Fridays using a 737-800 aircraft.

Tickets are on sale now for the seasonal summer schedule that runs through Labor Day.

“We’re excited to bring our commitment to great customer service and affordability to the Triangle,” said Jude Bricker, CEO of Sun Country Airlines. “We have no doubt that North Carolinians will enjoy our Midwest hospitality, comfortable amenities such as free streaming in-flight entertainment and reclining seats, all at ultra-low fares.”

Sun Country is based in Minneapolis.