CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The deadline for signing up for Wake County Public Schools’ Virtual Academy for the 2021-22 school year is Sunday, May 2.

The registration window for sign up will close at 5 p.m., the district says. The portal has been open for parents and students to sign up since April 22.

The district says anyone wishing to register outside this window will not be guaranteed a seat in the Virtual Academy, due to staffing and scheduling issues.

The district says the Virtual Academy will provide core curriculum classes, along with select elective courses.

Virtual Academy for students will be different next fall, officials say. Namely, while the core curriculum will be in place, an anticipated lower number of registered students will most likely result in fewer elective classes being offered.

“Due to the uniqueness of each individual magnet program/theme, students who elect to participate in the Virtual Academy in the 2021-22 school year may not be guaranteed the full magnet program offered for the theme of their assigned magnet school,” the district said.

