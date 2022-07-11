RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The big day for sunflower fans has arrived.

After several days of rain and little sun, the Raleigh sunflowers are in full bloom at Dorothea Dix Park, officials announced Monday.

Park officials said the sunflower seeds were planted in mid-May with 198,000 seeds this year.

The sunflowers will typically be in bloom for two weeks, park officials said.

The sunflower field is free to visit from dawn until dusk all days of the week.

Weekday sunflower parking is available in a gravel lot along Hunt Drive and in the parking lot near the Magnolia Room off Umstead Drive. On weekends, visitors can park at any paved lot, officials say.

While in bloom, officials said the sunflower field acts as a pollinator habitat for bees.

A partial map of Dorothea Dix Park showing the location of the sunflower field and nearby parking areas and roads. Image from the City of Raleigh.

After the flowers finish blooming, “Raleigh Water harvests the sunflowers to process biodiesel for educational programs and demonstrations.”