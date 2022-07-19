WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver and Heritage High School assistant athletic director Charles Johnson has died at the age of 50, former players confirmed to CBS 17 Tuesday evening.

Johnson spent nine seasons in the NFL, winning the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots during the 2001 season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him out of Colorado in the first round with the No. 17 overall pick in 1994, and he spent five seasons with them.

He also played two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and retired after playing with the Buffalo Bills in 2002.

He caught 354 passes for 4,606 yards with 24 touchdowns in his career. He also started 87 of his 133 games played.

Johnson teamed up with several other former NFL players in the late 2010s at Heritage: Former North Carolina State and Steelers player Dewayne Washington was the head football coach, with former UNC and Steelers running back Willie Parker and Pro Bowl receiver Torry Holt from N.C. State as the assistants.

Johnson’s cause of death has not yet been released.