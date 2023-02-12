RALEIGH, N.C. — The grand opening of the North Carolina Freedom Park is being pushed back a few months.

The park was originally scheduled to open in January, but Dr. Victoria Gallagher from the park’s advisory board tells CBS 17 the inscribed panels with quotes from black North Carolinians arrived late because of supply chain issues and that pushed back some of the other plans.

“Now, it looks like we’ve got 50 of the panels that have arrived. 25 are installed. They’re starting to install the next 25,” Gallagher said. “We will then be able to do the plantings and all the landscaping in the park and the park open in June of 2023.”

North Carolina Freedom Park is described as the first park in the state to honor the black experience.

It is anchored by a golden beacon called “The Beacon of Freedom,” which is the state’s first monument for African-Americans.

Dr. Gallagher says they’ll have a meeting next month to start thinking about educational opportunities for the park.