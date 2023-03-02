RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The pandemic’s supply chain strain hit the car repair business as much as any other industry, and getting car parts in was a challenge at Highway 64 Auto in Raleigh.

“Engines, transmissions, and some smaller parts- sometimes they’d tell us it’d be 45 days, couple months. They didn’t really know and we wouldn’t know until it’d come in,” said Kevin Marset, owner and operator at Highway 64 Auto.

He said some customers even tried to take matters into their own hands.

“Some people would even call the manufacturer themselves. I had one customers call corporate GM,” said Marset.

That issue has since loosened up. For the most part, the getting cars in and out of the shop is easier now.

“There are a couple things here or there where they may say, ‘Hey, it’s 45 days’ but I really just haven’t had as much of a problem as I did middle of last year,” said Marset.

When there are issues with ordering parts, Marset says its more vehicle specific parts like computers, window switches or some transmissions. More common parts have been easy to find.

The few people still facing delays for car repairs may just have to be patient as shopping around may not get you very far.

“If it’s a specific part, whether you come to me or you go to another shop, and we got to get the part from the dealer and say it’s a specific dealer part- you’re just out of luck,” said Marset.

He’s relieved at least some pandemic issues are now in the past.

“Nobody wants to tell someone, ‘Hey I can’t get a part to fix your vehicle’.”