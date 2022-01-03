Surge in demand impacts COVID-19 testing at some providers in Wake County

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 spent Monday afternoon searching for COVID-19 tests, and found an increase in testing has prompted some places to close early or pause same-day appointments.

About an hour before closing, people looking to get a COVID-19 test at Wake Toxicology in Cary were greeted with a locked door and a sign saying there was no more supply.

“I don’t know where I’ll go now, and then you gotta make an appointment, so it’s been kind of difficult,” said Regina Austin, who was trying to get tested for work.

Wake Toxicology said due to a surge in testing cause them to cap testing early on Monday to get results back to people within three days.

Garner Family Pharmacy does walk-in testing. The pharmacy sends its test to Wake Toxicology and says it was told to stop testing for the day. Chet Kanjia, the pharmacist, recommends calling first.

“So many people are coming from left and right, they are so swamped, they said stop at this point,” Kanjia said.

CBS 17 checked the state’s free home delivery tests shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, but they weren’t accepting more orders. The testing is done through Labcorp.

“Our at-home COVID-19 PCR collection kits have seen an unprecedented increase in demand,” a spokesperson for Labcorp said. “Kits are replenished daily and made available until the day’s supply is exhausted. Additional Labcorp COVID-19 PCR testing options remain widely available through health care providers, pharmacy drive-throughs, urgent care centers and hospitals.”

The spokesperson said the average turnaround time for results is one to two days.

As for private testing sites, ARCpoint Labs does rapid tests for $99 and PCR tests for $239. The clinical director at the Raleigh/Garner location said the site usually offers same-day appointments. However, same-day appointments were not available on Monday and won’t be available Tuesday due to a surge in demand.

CBS 17 also checked Walgreens’ website for appointment availability at 10 locations near CBS 17. As of late Monday evening, the earliest appointment was for the following Monday.

As of Monday evening, the earliest appointments CBS 17 found at Wake County run testing sites are for Wednesday. Appointments are required.

David Rowe got tested at the site on Kidd Road.

“I went to a bunch of different urgent cares around to see if anyone was doing same-day tests, but this ended up being the fastest one still,” Rowe said.

The three NC DHHS/Mako Medical sites that closed early Monday due to severe weather will be back open Tuesday, that includes the site at PNC Arena. Appointments are not required, but online pre-registration is required.