Surveillance video catches thieves break in, steal about $30K in merchandise from Raleigh shoe store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Within minutes, a group of people with their faces covered kicked in the door at One of One Boutique in Raleigh early Monday morning.

All of it was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras.

“I’m watching it and I’m just like this is crazy. Like, they are in there. So, it’s 3 in the morning. I was literally in the bed about to fall asleep,” said Terry Mangum.

Mangum owns One of One. He rushed over to the store after the Ring surveillance system notified him.

He and his partners met police officers at the shop.

“They took a lot of local clothing brands. They took a lot of clothes. But really, they took a lot of shoes. Yeezy’s [and] Jordan’s you know,” Mangum said as he looked around the shop.

He said more than 50 sneakers were stolen. According to Raleigh police, the thieves left with about $30,000 in clothes and shoes.

“A lot of pairs they ended up with one shoe. Which I’m happy about. You know, they can’t profit off it,” Mangum said.

Police also said thieves left behind $500 in damage when they busted the door to get in.

“They damaged stuff. Smashed the display case. They took the cash register and the POS system,” said Mangum.

Mangum said this is the second break-in within months. The first one in October, he said, wasn’t even close to this.

“We don’t know what insurance is going to do. They could drop us. That’s why we are leaning on the community to help us,” he said.

While the store remains closed, Mangum said a friend gave him an idea for the dozens of pair-less sneakers.

“My boy at Sircastleteees said he had a similar thing happen. He said he donated them to Fort Bragg soldiers. So, I might just do that for people with just one leg,” he said.

So far, police have not identified any suspects. Right now, One of One is raising money online to help recoup the stuff that was lost.