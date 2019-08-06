Surveillance video shows car running into people after fight outside Raleigh nightclub

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said they’re investigating after surveillance video shows fight outside a nightclub early Sunday morning. The fight featured gunfire and a car running into people.

The video was given to CBS 17 by a nearby store manager.

According to Raleigh police, a fight broke out between two women outside the club around 2 a.m. Sunday.

During the fight, police said a man walked up to one of the women and hit her on the head.

Police said the man then fired his gun, hitting a car.

After that, a man can be seen talking to someone inside a dark-colored car in the parking lot. The driver then puts the car in reverse and backs into a crowd of people.

Police said no one was hurt.

Just one minute later, the same driver is seen pulling the car back around and hits more people.

Raleigh police confirm there is an investigation, but have not said if anyone has been arrested.

