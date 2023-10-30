RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect was arrested and charged with murder Monday morning —one day after a 15-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in a shooting.

On Oct. 23, Raleigh police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of South Person Street near Moore Square Magnet Middle School.

A 15-year-old boy was shot and had serious injuries before he died on Sunday, according to police.

Steven Stanley, 22, of Raleigh, was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Monday, Raleigh police said Stanley was charged with murder. He is in the Wake County Jail without bond. His next court date is Tuesday, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson released the following statement:

“This juvenile fought valiantly for his life. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family of this young man during this difficult time. Any loss of life in our community is a tragedy, but when the lives of our youngest members are cut short, it affects us all. Acts of gun violence have no place in our community. RPD remains steadfast in identifying those who commit violence and will work with all of our public safety partners, including the Wake County District Attorney’s Office, to investigate and prosecute those who victimize members of the public.” Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson

Police said the investigation is ongoing.