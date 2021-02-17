Standoff between man possibly armed with a gun, Raleigh police comes to an end, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The standoff between Raleigh police and a man possibly armed with a gun and barricaded inside a west Raleigh home came to an end after more than four hours Wednesday morning, Raleigh police said.

According to authorities, officers responded to a domestic call at a home on Xebec Way – between Western Boulevard and Buck Jones Road – at approximately 1:53 a.m.

When officers tried to make contact with the suspect, he refused to come out and barricaded himself inside the home, police said. The man told police he had a firearm.

Officials said the victim was able to escape the home before officers got to the scene. The next-door neighbor was evacuated as a precautionary measure, according to police.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene saw a man brought out of the home in handcuffs. Police did not confirm that the man in custody was the barricaded suspect but did tell CBS 17 that the situation was over and the scene would soon be cleared.

