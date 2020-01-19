Suspect charged after woman struggles with masked gunman in Garner home invasion

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police said Sunday they have charged a man in an armed daylight home invasion that a woman walked in on late last month.

The incident was reported Dec. 28 just after 12:40 p.m. Saturday at a home along Cedar Lane, according to a news release from Garner police.

A 23-year-old woman walked into her house and discovered the home invasion in progress, the news release said.

“(The victim) was met by a thin built male wearing a mask with a handgun coming from her bedroom area,” police said.

The gunman and the woman “briefly struggled” before the victim was able to escape out her front door and run, officers said in the release.

The woman, who suffered minor injuries, went to a neighbor’s home where she called 911, according to police.

“The suspect knew the victim and had been in a dating relationship with her prior to the incident,” Garner police said in a news release Sunday.

Devon Christopher Reese, 23, of Apex, was charged with felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure, first-degree kidnapping, and attempted first-degree rape, police said.

The suspect was located and arrested in New Jersey.

Reese will be extradited back to North Carolina to stand trial, Garner police said.

