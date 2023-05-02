RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspect who is facing a murder charge in the death of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd received a criminal complaint after escaping from a Virginia jail. CBS 17 obtained a criminal complaint for the suspect’s sister for supplying a getaway car to help the inmate escape.

CBS 17 previously reported Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Va., early Sunday morning.

Marin-Sotelo was being held after pleading guilty in December 2022 to unlawful possession of a firearm by an illegal immigrant.

He was charged with murder after Byrd was shot and killed on Aug. 11, 2022, on Battle Bride and Auburn Knightdale roads.

CBS 17 obtained a criminal complaint from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael C. Moore filed the complaint for an arrest warrant stating that Marin-Sotelo escaped from custody on Sunday.

The complaint states that at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Marin-Sotelo was seen on video surveillance cameras climbing over the fence of the Virginia jail and escaping.

The FBI released images of a 2000s red or burgundy Ford Mustang that was believed to be driven during Marin-Sotelo’s escape.

Piedmont Regional Jail staff confirmed that Marin-Sotelo was no longer present at the facility and that he was not released by the facility.

The warrant was signed by United States Magistrate Judge Mark R. Colombell.

The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office said Marin-Sotelo remains at-large. They ask if anyone sees him to call 911.

CBS 17 obtained a separate criminal complaint from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina. The complaint says that Adriana Marin-Sotelo conspired to assist an escape between April 29 and May 1.

The USDOJ said on April 28 at approximately 12:10 p.m., an inmate at the Piedmont Regional Jail called their sibling to arrange picking up a getaway car in High Point.

During a follow up call the same day at 4:56 p.m., co-conspirator 1 gave Adriana’s cell phone number to co-conspirator 2 and instructed them to contact her to arrange a spot to pick up the car and have it in place by midnight, according to the USDOJ.

On April 29 at 6:04 p.m., the USDJO said Alder contacted Adriana and told her to get the car to co-conspirator 2 and pay them $2,500 for dropping off the car at the parking lot of the Piedmont Regional Jail. During the phone call, co-conspirator 2 was with Adriana to finish the vehicle exchange.

That same night at 10:46 p.m., co-conspirator 2 was seen on a video call with co-conspirator 1 to show that they were leaving the red Mustang in the Piedmont Regional Jail parking lot.

On April 30 at 1:40 a.m., the USDOJ said Alder was seen on video surveillance climbing over the fence and escaping. At 5:40 a.m., Arturo was seen again on video surveillance leaving the jail parking lot in a red Mustang.

The USDOJ said at 11:10 a.m., co-conspirator 1 called co-conspirator 2 and discussed that they could not get in contact with Adriana to get the additional $2,500 payment for dropping off the vehicle at the jail.

On Monday, co-conspirator 1 was interviewed by investigators and said that Adriana bought the red Mustang and gave it to co-conspirator 2 to drive up to the jail and leave it in the parking lot for Alder’s escape.

The USDOJ said on Monday, co-conspirator 2 was interviewed by investigators and told them that they met Adriana at Palacious Automotive in High Point and received the red Mustang. Investigators said Adriana reportedly bought the vehicle for $3,000 and brought a paper license plate to place on the vehicle.

The warrant was signed by United States Magistrate Judge L. Patrick Auld on Tuesday. According to jail records, Adriana is being held under a federal hold in the Guilford County Jail under no bond.