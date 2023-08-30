RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting that took place nearly two weeks ago, police say.

Dominick Colina, 23, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that happened in the 3100 block of Calvary Drive on August 19.

On August 19 around 5:45 a.m., the Raleigh Police Department responded to a reported shooting. According to police, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Police say that the incident is isolated.