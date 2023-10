RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was charged with murder after a deadly shooting in North Raleigh on Sunday, according to police.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Durlain Drive. After arriving, police found Richard Harris, 55, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Harris was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

On Friday, Christopher Plantier, 27, was charged with murder. Police said Plantier and Harris knew each other.