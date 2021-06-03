Suspect charged with shooting Wake County deputy struggles with mental illness, his mom says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh man charged with shooting a Wake County deputy on Wednesday has struggled with mental health issues in the past, his mother told CBS 17.

Louise Cole, the mother of Eddie Craig, said her son used to see a psychiatrist when he lived in Selma, Alabama, and has been homeless in the past.

Eddie Craig (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Craig, who isn’t married and is without children, has no criminal record in North Carolina but Cole said he did spend time in jail in Selma over a domestic incident.

He moved to North Carolina after he got out of jail and then cut off communication with his family, Cole told CBS 17’s Bridget Chapman.

Cole said she asked for a welfare check on her 32-year-old son last year and was told he was OK but hadn’t bathed.

Craig is charged with opening fire on deputies with an AK-47 who were serving an eviction notice on him Wednesday morning.

Deputy Ronald Waller was hit twice in his waist area, the sheriff’s office said.

Cole said she is praying for Waller and his family and hopes he will be OK.

Craig has been charged with:

Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill

Three counts of attempted murder

Three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm

Assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

He is being held under a $4 million bond and is scheduled to appear before a Wake County judge Thursday afternoon.