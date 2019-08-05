Breaking News
Flash-flood warning issued for Wake County
Live Now
CBS 17 Interactive Radar

Suspect claiming to have bomb robs Raleigh bank, police say

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A suspect claiming to have a bomb robbed a SunTrust bank on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Monday afternoon in Raleigh, police said.

The shopping center between Martin Luther King Jr. and Raleigh boulevards is blocked off as Raleigh police conduct their investigation. Many businesses in the area have been evacuated, police said.

The robbery happened around 3 p.m. Monday. The suspect had a note claiming to have a bomb. It wasn’t known how much money he took.

Police did not give a description of the suspect.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss