Suspect claiming to have bomb robs Raleigh bank, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A suspect claiming to have a bomb robbed a SunTrust bank on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Monday afternoon in Raleigh, police said.

The shopping center between Martin Luther King Jr. and Raleigh boulevards is blocked off as Raleigh police conduct their investigation. Many businesses in the area have been evacuated, police said.

The robbery happened around 3 p.m. Monday. The suspect had a note claiming to have a bomb. It wasn’t known how much money he took.

Police did not give a description of the suspect.

