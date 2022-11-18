RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police officer was injured after a police cruiser was hit by a suspect’s car during an incident Friday night, police said.
The incident happened just before 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of Millbrook Road/New Hope Road at Capital Boulevard.
A suspect’s car smashed into a Raleigh police car at 4020 Capital Blvd. and hit two other vehicles in the area, according to Raleigh police.
There was then a foot chase and the suspect was captured, according to Raleigh police.
The injured Raleigh police officer will be taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of an ankle injury, police said.
Police said the suspect first hit a car, then crashed into the Raleigh police vehicle and then smashed into yet a third car.