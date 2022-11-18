Raleigh police vehicles off Capital Blvd. after the crash with a police cruiser earlier Friday night. CBS 17 photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police officer was injured after a police cruiser was hit by a suspect’s car during an incident Friday night, police said.

The incident happened just before 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of Millbrook Road/New Hope Road at Capital Boulevard.

A suspect’s car smashed into a Raleigh police car at 4020 Capital Blvd. and hit two other vehicles in the area, according to Raleigh police.

The Raleigh police SUV that was hit by a suspect’s car Friday night. Photo by Mariah Ellis/CBS 17

There was then a foot chase and the suspect was captured, according to Raleigh police.

The injured Raleigh police officer will be taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of an ankle injury, police said.

Police said the suspect first hit a car, then crashed into the Raleigh police vehicle and then smashed into yet a third car.