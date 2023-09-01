RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is dead after he shot at North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers following a chase that started in Johnston County and ended in Raleigh early Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

On Friday morning at 1:08 a.m., a trooper clocked a Nissan Rogue going 101 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 40 in Johnston County. Sergeant Chris Knox said the vehicle fled into Wake County and took several side roads before getting stuck.

As law enforcement tried to take him into custody, the suspect starting shooting at troopers. The troopers returned fire, striking him. Sgt. Knox said the suspect was taken to WakeMed where he died from his injuries.

Raleigh police units secured the vicinity of Southeast and Branch streets during the investigation.

Knox also said the suspect had active arrests warrants for murder, but did not indicate the jurisdiction. No law enforcement members were injured.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.