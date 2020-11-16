Suspect eludes Wake County deputies after breaking into gun store, sheriff’s office says

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is on the run after trying to steal more than two dozen weapons from a gun store early Monday.

Wake County deputies were alerted to a potential break-in at Smokin’ Barrell Guns and Ammo, located at 4811 Fayetteville Rd. just after 2 a.m.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said the first deputy who arrived on scene saw a person leaving the store from the front door.

“As the deputy moved to attempt to apprehend the suspect, the suspect retreated inside the business, escaping through a side window, before fleeing from the scene,” Curry said in a release.

Curry said the suspect tried to take “approximately” 25 weapons from inside the store. Those weapons were found inside the business.

Further information was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.