Suspect eludes Wake County deputies after breaking into gun store, sheriff’s office says

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is on the run after trying to steal more than two dozen weapons from a gun store early Monday.
Wake County deputies were alerted to a potential break-in at Smokin’ Barrell Guns and Ammo, located at 4811 Fayetteville Rd. just after 2 a.m.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said the first deputy who arrived on scene saw a person leaving the store from the front door.
“As the deputy moved to attempt to apprehend the suspect, the suspect retreated inside the business, escaping through a side window, before fleeing from the scene,” Curry said in a release.
Curry said the suspect tried to take “approximately” 25 weapons from inside the store. Those weapons were found inside the business.
Further information was not released.
The investigation is ongoing.
