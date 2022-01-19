Suspect flashes handgun during Home Depot robbery in Apex, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Apex police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect that investigators say showed a gun to Home Depot employees as he stole tools on Sunday.

Police said the suspect was in the Home Depot on Vision Drive around 3:20 p.m. He emptied a sink vanity box and put “several DeWalt tools” inside the box.

As he was leaving the store, the suspect exposed a handgun on his hip as he was approached by an employee, police said.

He left the scene in a Cadillac Deville that was waiting for him outside the store.

The suspect stands around 6 feet 2 inches to 6 feet 4 inches and weighs around 200 pounds.

He was wearing a camouflage hat with orange writing, a camouflage neck gaiter, a black quarter-zip pullover jacket with a red zipper and black sneakers.

Police also said he may have a tattoo on the right side of his abdomen.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Apex Police Department at 919-362-8661. Information about the incident can also be shared anonymously via TIP-411 (847-411) keyword APEXPD.