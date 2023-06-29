RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect has fled after shooting at a Raleigh police officer early Thursday morning.

Police said at 12:05 a.m., officers responded to a call for service in the area of Louisburg Road and Dansey Drive in northeast Raleigh. The call for service was related to a vehicle chase initiated by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A Raleigh police officer saw the suspect vehicle on Tapers Drive. The adult male driver fled toward Courtney Lane and the officer pursued him on foot.

Police said the suspect fired a weapon at the officer before fleeing. The officer was not injured. Police and detectives are continuing the investigation and a suspect has not been taken into custody.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.