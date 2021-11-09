Suspect hit victim ‘several times’ with metal water bottle on Raleigh bus, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are alerting the public to an assault that occurred on public transportation more than two weeks ago.

The assault occurred Oct. 21 around noon on a GoRaleigh bus. Raleigh police did not say which route the bus was on or the approximate location of the bus when the assault happened.

The suspect hit the victim several times with that Raleigh police said was a metal water bottle.

Further information was not released by Raleigh police.

Anyone who believes they may be able to provide helpful information pertaining to the identity of the suspect is asked to call (919)-996-1066.