Raleigh police identify suspect in weekend homicide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified a man wanted in connection with a homicide.
Police are asking for help with locating Allen Jhalil Williams, 26. Williams was identified as a suspect in connection with the homicide of Martin Dexter Penny, 29.
Penny was killed in a shooting Saturday in the 1400 block of Beauty Avenue.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area just before 11 p.m. that night.
Upon arrival, officers located Penny, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.
