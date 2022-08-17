RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has released the name and photo of a suspect wanted for fatally shooting another man in the head on Aug. 7.

Francisco Javier Rojo, 51, was killed in the 00 block of St. Augustine Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 7 after officers found him suffering from multiple gun shots.

Police later released one of those gun shots was to the head.

On Wednesday, Raleigh police released a photo and the name of Willie George Jones, 42, who has been identified as the suspect.

Police did not release what led to the identification of Jones, but says the investigation remains ongoing.