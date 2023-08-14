RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Kidnapping, attempted rape and strangulation are just some of the charges 41-year-old Christopher Joyner is now facing.

Christopher Joyner (Raleigh Police Department)

Raleigh police arrested him Friday night, after a reported kidnapping at Crabtree Valley Mall on Aug. 9.

On Monday, Crabtree Valley Mall was business as usual. The sun was shining as customers went in and out of stores, without any worries.

It was a far different scene than one woman said she experienced, days before.

“I was abducted. I was kidnapped at the Raleigh Mall. He brought me out here and said he was going to kill me,” the victim told 911 dispatchers on Aug. 9.

The terror in the woman’s voice was evident as she told them what she endured.

The victim said she escaped from a man, who police later identified as Joyner.

File photo of Belk parking lot at Crabtree Valley Mall

“I was in the Belk parking lot,” she explained.

Court documents obtained by CBS 17 reveal the victim claims Joyner took her, forced her into her own car and sexually assaulted her.

The documents said the victim also had marks on her neck.

Court documents reported Joyner “placed his hands around [her] neck and choked her to keep her quiet after she started screaming.”

That’s when she claims he drove her to an area near Turner Street off of Hillsborough Street, took her jewelry, her watch and her pocketbook, and left her in the car.

The victim was able to run away and used a stranger’s phone to get help.

The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a reported kidnapping on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (WNCN)

Joyner is now facing five felony charges and one misdemeanor.

“All together, sir, by my count, [it] carries a maximum sentence, total, of 997 months and 120 days,” Wake County Judge Eric Chasse told Joyner in court Monday.

Joyner appeared via a video monitor.

Learning more about the suspect

Inside of the courtroom, CBS 17 crews learned more about the suspect.

“This was a stranger attack from Crabtree Valley Mall where he forced a woman into her car, took her from Crabtree Valley parking lot and attempted to rape her before she was able to get away,” explained Assistant District Attorney Melanie Shekita. “He did make admissions to some of those things.”

“As I mentioned, Your Honor, he is a habitual felon,” she went on to say. “He has a previous kidnapping for attempted second degree kidnapping.”

Shekita also said the U.S. Marshal’s Service had issued a warrant for Joyner on Aug. 9, which is the same day of the kidnapping.

“He had been on Federal post release supervision for a threatening charge,” she said. “They have a warrant that indicates escape, so we are contacting the US Marshals today to let them know he is here.”

Joyner only spoke in court once, when he was advised to take a court-appointed attorney as soon as possible, while he looked to hire his own representation.

“I know I’m innocent. I just want to hire a lawyer,” Joyner said. “I already feel like I’m being violated.”

His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 5.

Mall officials speak on the incident

CBS 17 crews spoke with Crabtree Valley Mall officials Monday.

This is the statement they provided:

“As always, we fully cooperate with local law enforcement and encourage anyone who has information about incidents to please reach out. The safety and security of our guests, employees and retailers remains our top priority. Our strong partnership with the Raleigh Police Department, onsite security personnel and sworn RPD officers, investment in our systems, responses, training, and resources provide greater protection to help ensure our property is a safe and welcoming environment.” Debora Overholt, General Manager, Crabtree