Suspect in custody after attempted robbery, shooting in Crabtree Valley Mall parking lot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A person in custody Tuesday afternoon after shots were fired following an attempted robbery at a parking lot at Crabtree Valley Mall.

Around 4 p.m., a suspect attempted to rob someone in a parking lot at the mall.

The victim began to drive off and the suspect fired shots at the vehicle.

No one was hit by those shots.

A Raleigh police officer who was on patrol in the area responded to the call and apprehended the suspect, officials said.

The name of the person taken into custody was not immediately available.

