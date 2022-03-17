RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a suspect shot at officers during a chase Thursday. He has since been taken into custody.

The pursuit came to an end near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and N. New Hope Road. A CBS 17 crew at the scene showed the intersection closed down and surrounded by crime scene tape.

The scene at New Bern Avenue at N. New Hope Road (Photo: Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17)

The scene at New Bern Avenue at N. New Hope Road (Photo: Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17)

The scene at New Bern Avenue at N. New Hope Road (Photo: Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17)

The scene at New Bern Avenue at N. New Hope Road (Photo: Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17)

The scene at New Bern Avenue at N. New Hope Road (Photo: Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17)

The scene at New Bern Avenue at N. New Hope Road (Photo: Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17)

As of 1 p.m., at least 12 marked Raleigh Police Department cruisers were at the scene. Two ambulances initially responded to the scene but have since left.

A silver Honda sedan with front-end damage and a deployed airbag was also part of the crime scene.

Police did not say what led to the chase and shooting or provide the identity of the suspect.

Authorities said no officers were hit by the gunfire. It’s unclear at this time if the suspect or anyone else was injured during the incident.

CBS 17 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.