Suspect in custody after woman shot in south Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot in south Raleigh Saturday night, police say.

The incident was reported just before 10:40 p.m. at 330 Tryon Road, which is just east of U.S. 401 and near the split with U.S. 70, according to Raleigh police.

The injured woman was taken to WakeMed for treatment, officers said. Police said the woman did not suffer injuries that are life-threatening.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody, but no other information about the shooting was released.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP