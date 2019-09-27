Suspect in early September Raleigh rape case arrested, charged

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are crediting the media for helping generate tips that led to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a rape that occurred earlier this month.

Donald Wayne Holder, 37, has been charged with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree forcible sex offense.

Donald Wayne Holder (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)







Police were looking for assistance identifying a man seen in pictures who they believed was connected to a Sept. 4 rape in the 3600-block of Marcom Street.

Holder is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is set for Friday.

